After plane crash in Tokyo: Investigators examine tower instructions

One day after the spectacular accident at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, contradictory reports about the landing and take-off authorizations of the two aircraft involved are raising questions. The television station NHK reported, citing a source in the Japanese Ministry of Transport, that an air...

 Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Investigators at the burnt-out wreckage of the airliner.aussiedlerbote.de

A Japan Airlines airliner collided with a Coast Guard aircraft after landing at Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burned out. All 379 occupants of the passenger plane were able to escape via emergency slides. However, five crew members on board the Coast Guard plane were killed and only the pilot survived with serious injuries.

At a press conference late on Tuesday evening, a representative of Japan Airlines replied to a question about the take-off clearance for the airliner: "As far as we know, it has been granted." However, the airline and the Ministry of Transport declined to comment directly on the radio traffic between the two planes and the air traffic controllers, citing the ongoing investigation.

A recording of radio traffic between the tower and the aircraft appears to support the Japan Airline representative's statement: "Japan 516, continue your approach," says the recording, which could be heard on a website published by Flugverkehrsfunk.

