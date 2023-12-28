After only two years: Meadow Walker's marriage ends

According to their own statements, the two still have love and respect for each other, but Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan are ending their marriage. They only said yes to each other at the end of 2021.

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late actor Paul Walker (1973-2013), has announced the end of her marriage. After "three wonderful years of marriage", they have separated amicably, according to a joint statement from the model and husband Louis Thornton-Allan.

It should be noted that although their marriage was in its third year, it was still in its infancy - the wedding was in October 2021, when Meadow herself announced that the two had tied the knot in a ceremony on a beach in the Dominican Republic. "We're married!", the now 25-year-old wrote on one of her numerous wedding posts.

Regarding their separation, the two have now announced: "This is truly a mutual decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We love and respect each other and will continue to support each other."

Vin Diesel as godfather

Many of the guests at the wedding were also colleagues of her father from the "Fast and Furious" series, including Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster. Diesel is Meadow's godfather. The couple announced their engagement in August 2021. At the time, Walker held her engagement ring up to the camera on Instagram while swimming in a pool.

Paul Walker was killed in a car accident in California in 2013. He was only 40 years old. Daughter Meadow, who was only 15 years old at the time and an only child, regularly remembers her late father on Instagram.

She recently posted an old picture with him at Christmas. She wrote: "Merry Christmas and best wishes to everyone! This is a difficult time of year for many. Talk to your loved ones and tell them you love them. Tomorrow is not a certainty."

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de