Long-serving international football commentator Gerd Gottlob brings his broadcasting career to a close. "I've been thinking about this for some time, finding the right moment to say, 'That was wonderful, and now it's time to move on'," the 59-year-old TV journalist told the German Press Agency. ARD commentator Gottlob has covered over 100 football matches live and is one of the most recognized commentators in the country.

The Euro 2020 quarter-final match, which saw Germany's early exit against Spain, "was a spectacular finale," Gottlob said. "I'm grateful for the fantastic time and opportunity that ARD has given me." He will also be ending his career as a Bundesliga reporter, a role he has held for 21 years. Gottlob continues to work as the sports director of NDR and is currently serving as the ARD's Olympic team chief in Paris.

Gottlob's successor has yet to be named. His first live broadcast was in 1997 at the U16 European Championship. He gained prominence through his coverage of international matches and five World Cups since 2006, stepping in for Gerd Rubenbauer. Gottlob was the ARD's final match reporter at Euro 2016. No successor has been named yet. Currently, Tom Bartels, Christina Graf, and Florian Naß are commentating live matches on ARD.

The national team missed having Gerd Gottlob's commentary during the Euro 2020 tournament. With Gottlob stepping down as the ARD's Olympic team chief in Paris, it remains to be seen who will replace him as the lead commentator for the national team.

