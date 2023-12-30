Ukraine war - After major Russian attack: death toll continues to rise

Following the major Russian attack on Ukraine on Friday night, the death toll has risen further. So far, 39 dead and 120 injured have been registered, wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

He once again spoke of a "terrorist attack" by Russia, which has been waging a brutal war of aggression against Ukraine for almost two years now. In total, almost 120 towns and villages were damaged by the wave of attacks. The clean-up work was continuing, the head of state explained and thanked all rescuers.

Russia had bombarded the neighboring country with almost 160 missiles, cruise missiles and drones of various types in just one night. The attack shortly before the New Year celebrations was the heaviest since the start of the war.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de