Smoke inhalation - After major fire in Cottbus: Identity of the deceased clarified

The dead man found by rescue workers after a major fire in a vacant office building in Cottbus at the end of October died of smoke inhalation and thus as a result of the fire. This was confirmed by the final expert opinion of the forensic medical examination of the body, the Cottbus public prosecutor's office and the southern police directorate jointly announced on Wednesday. The deceased was a 60-year-old man of no fixed abode who had been sleeping in the building. The police are reportedly investigating arson resulting in death.

The office building is located in the immediate vicinity of the Cottbus fire department. It had to be partially demolished for the extinguishing work.

