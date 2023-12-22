Cuxhaven - After knife attack at school - police analyze cell phone

Following the knife attack on a 15-year-old girl at a school in Cuxhaven, the police are investigating the 16-year-old suspected perpetrator for dangerous bodily harm. In order to clarify the background to the crime, the investigators are evaluating, among other things, an extensive chat on the 16-year-old's cell phone, according to a spokesman for the Stade public prosecutor's office.

With the consent of the parents, the cell phone was temporarily confiscated. The 15-year-old schoolgirl who was seriously injured in the attack has since left hospital, a police spokesman said.

The 16-year-old is said to have attacked her classmate in front of others in the classroom of a primary and secondary school. According to the police, a teacher and classmates prevented the teenager from committing further acts. The 16-year-old was temporarily taken into police custody and the seriously injured girl was taken to hospital. A crisis intervention team from the district of Cuxhaven looked after the pupils and lessons were ended prematurely by the school management.

The motive for the knife attack was initially unclear. The police are doing everything they can to solve the crime, they said. In an initial statement, the officers wrote that there had been an argument between the two young people.

Source: www.stern.de