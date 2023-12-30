Tennis - After Kerber defeat: Zverev equalizes

Alexander Zverev has started the new tennis season with a win. After Angelique Kerber's opening defeat at the United Cup in Sydney, the Olympic champion equalized the score for the German team in the duel with Italy.

Zverev (26) defeated Lorenzo Sonego (28) 6:7 (5:7), 6:3, 6:4 in 2:52 hours, meaning that the doubles match that followed decided the German team's first group match in the mixed team competition.

In an evenly poised opening set, Zverev made a slight volley error at 5:5 in the tie-break and Sonego took the opportunity to win the first set. Overall, however, Zverev showed a concentrated performance and never gave up his serve. In the deciding set, the world number seven managed a break right at the start and held this lead with aplomb. "It was an incredible match from both of them," said Zverev. "I really can't complain about the first match of the season."

Kerber had previously been beaten 4:6, 5:7 by Italian Jasmine Paolini (27) in her comeback after an 18-month maternity leave. The 35-year-old gave up her serve six times in 1:48 hours. Kerber played her last match to date a year and a half ago and gave birth to her daughter Liana at the end of February. The United Cup is being played in preparation for the Australian Open in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, which begins in two weeks' time.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de