Music - After illness: Haindling back on stage

Singer Hans-Jürgen Buchner (78) is going back on tour with his band Haindling in 2024. Due to a serious illness, he had to cancel his concert series planned for 2023 at the beginning of the year. The musician is looking forward to being in front of an audience again, as he told the German Press Agency. "Especially at the moment, when there is negative news practically every hour, we want to spread a little joy." It's nice when people get in touch after a concert and tell you how much they've enjoyed it. "Our aim is for people to leave the hall happy."

Buchner has remained a critical spirit: for decades, he has been denouncing environmental destruction, among other things. He was already addressing issues in his songs 40 years ago "that have now become even more brutal truths than people imagined back then". The "worst thing apart from global warming" at the moment are the wars, he said. "And wherever you look: There are men at work everywhere. Men who can't stand to be diplomatic." He finds it incomprehensible "that men are still in this mood. That men use fighting and destruction like in the Middle Ages."

Buchner, who turns 79 on December 27, is a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He founded a band in 1983, which he named after his hometown, the village of Haindling, a district of Geiselhöring in the Straubing-Bogen district. The first big hit was the number "Lang scho nimma g'sehn". Buchner later also became popular as a film musician, for example with the theme tune for the successful ZDF series "Die Rosenheim-Cops" or with music for the BR productions "Zur Freiheit", "Irgendwie und Sowieso" and "Café Meineid".

The 2024 tour will take Haindling to Rosenheim, Landshut, Kulmbach, Regensburg, Altusried and Munich for the Tollwood Summer Festival.

Haindling

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de