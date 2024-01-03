Turn of the year - After house fire with millions in damage: Fireworks as the cause?

Following the fire in two halves of a house in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district), which caused millions in damage, investigators suspect that New Year's Eve fireworks were the cause. The criminal investigation department examined the scene of the fire and ruled out arson, as the police announced on Wednesday. Witnesses are asked to come forward.

On New Year's Eve, the plastic roofing of a terrace was initially on fire, it was reported. The fire then spread to the two halves of the house. An 80-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. Two other residents were unharmed. The damage is estimated at one million euros. The city organized accommodation, as the semi-detached houses are no longer habitable.

