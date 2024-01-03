Kelly Clarkson - After her divorce, she felt alone

Kelly Clarkson (41) talks about how important music was to her after her divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock (47). In a new interview with the US magazine "People ", the singer talks about a difficult time.

New music as a "healthy outlet"

"This is my outlet", Clarkson thought to herself when she started writing her album "Chemistry", which was released in 2023. "I'm a person who lets go; I don't hold grudges. So it was about figuring out what happened in my life and why - and what I'm going to do about it."

Clarkson filed for divorce in the summer of 2020. US media finally reported in March 2022 that the singer had reached an agreement with her ex-husband. The couple married in 2013 and have two children together - their daughter River Rose (9) and son Remington Alexander (7).

"I can't tell you how grateful I am to have this kind of healthy outlet," she continues. "Because the amount of depression and other things that come with divorce or grief is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it's just a blessing to have an outlet for those overwhelming feelings."

Therapy is important

She describes the feeling of finally being able to release the album with the words: "I'm taking my power back." According to her, this sounds "a lot like therapy, but that's because I love therapy, and I think it's important to have these tools to navigate life and relationships".

Help with depression and suicidal thoughts is available from the telephone helpline on the free number: 0800/111 0 111.

Source: www.stern.de