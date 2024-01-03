Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfloodinghanoverbremenLower Saxonyrainfloodbad weatherflood situationclimateweatherreporting level

After heavy rain, the flood situation remains challenging

After a night of heavy rain and strong winds, the flood situation in parts of Lower Saxony and Bremen remains challenging on Wednesday. According to an overview by the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation, many river levels are still at...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
The Osternburg Canal has burst its banks and flooded a footpath and cycle path. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Osternburg Canal has burst its banks and flooded a footpath and cycle path. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Danger of flooding - After heavy rain, the flood situation remains challenging

After a night of heavy rain and strong winds, the flood situation in parts of Lower Saxony and Bremen remained challenging on Wednesday. According to an overview by the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation, many river levels are still at reporting level 3, which means that the highest water level is expected.

Locations on the Weser, Aller and Leine were affected, as were some of their tributaries. The river Hase, a right tributary of the middle Ems in the district of Osnabrück, also reached reporting level 3. The authorities warned of major flooding in numerous areas. In the federal state of Bremen, for example, the Bremen district of Timmersloh is affected by flooding.

In many places, large areas are under water. Many towns and cities are fighting against flooding with numerous emergency services, securing dykes and erecting additional protective barriers. The situation is tense in the districts of Celle, Oldenburg, Emsland, Osterholz, Heidekreis and Verden.

NLWKN about the reporting levels Map with water levels in Lower Saxony NLWKN warning messages

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Sandbags help in an emergency. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Warning of flood danger in Lübeck city center

The Hanseatic City of Lübeck has warned of the danger of flooding in parts of the city center and in Travemünde on Wednesday. According to the forecast, the water level will reach a high of 1.05 meters above sea level at around 11.00 a.m., as the city announced on Wednesday. People should avoid...

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public

Latest

Sandbags help in an emergency. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Warning of flood danger in Lübeck city center

The Hanseatic City of Lübeck has warned of the danger of flooding in parts of the city center and in Travemünde on Wednesday. According to the forecast, the water level will reach a high of 1.05 meters above sea level at around 11.00 a.m., as the city announced on Wednesday. People should avoid...

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public