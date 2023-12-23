Emergencies - After gun attack: Czech Republic holds national mourning

Shortly before Christmas, the Czech Republic commemorated the dead and injured after the devastating gun attack at Charles University in Prague with a day of national mourning. Flags on public buildings such as schools and town halls flew at half-mast on Saturday and were decorated with a black ribbon.

The liberal-conservative head of government Petr Fiala called on people to observe a minute's silence at 12.00 noon. Retailers have announced that they will join in. Most Advent and cultural events were canceled. The television stations changed their programs.

A student killed 14 people in the main building of the Faculty of Philosophy in the center of Prague on Thursday. According to initial police findings, he then shot himself. He is said to have had a whole arsenal of weapons at his disposal. Before this crime, the 24-year-old is said to have killed his father and, a week ago, a walker and his daughter.

Funeral services were to be held in St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague and in many other churches. People continued to lay flowers and light candles in front of the university buildings in Prague. Meanwhile, the first names of the victims were announced, including that of Lenka Hlavkova, head of the Institute of Musicology at Charles University. Expressions of sympathy arrived from many parts of the world.

In the past, national mourning had been declared following the death of former Czechoslovak and Czech President Vaclav Havel in 2011, among others.

