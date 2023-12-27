Skip to content
After flooding in Windehausen: Consultation on return

Crisis team - After flooding in Windehausen: Consultation on return

In the flooded town of Windehausen in northern Thuringia, a crisis team is to discuss how to proceed on Wednesday morning. The main question is whether and when people will be able to return to their homes, a spokesperson said. Windehausen in the district of Nordhausen was largely evacuated on Christmas Day and the residents were brought to safety. According to the spokesperson, there was still no electricity in the village on Wednesday morning.

Source: www.stern.de

