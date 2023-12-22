2nd league - After first-round analysis: Walter remains HSV coach

A vote of confidence before Christmas: Hamburger SV will start the second half of the season with coach Tim Walter, who has come under heavy criticism. The announcement was made by the second-division club following an analysis of the first half of the season by Chief Sports Officer Jonas Boldt and Sports Director Claus Costa together with the coaching team.

"This analysis process was valuable for all of us. And it is very good that we initiated it directly after the fresh impressions of the first half of the season, without allowing ourselves to be guided by emotions," said Boldt.

Making everyday processes even more "performance-enhancing"

Among other things, the sporting management announced its intention to make everyday routines even more "performance-enhancing" from the start of training in the new year. What exactly was meant by this initially remained unclear.

Hamburg had started the season well, but increasingly struggled with a lack of stability, a susceptibility to errors in defense and a conspicuously weak away form. Hamburg had won seven of their eight matches at the Volksparkstadion, but only picked up ten points away from home. As a result, HSV slipped to third place in the table. After 17 match days, four points separate Hamburg from Holstein Kiel in first place.

Walter came to Hamburg in the summer of 2021 and is the HSV coach with the longest tenure in this millennium. The 48-year-old failed to win promotion twice with the Hanseatic side. Returning to the Bundesliga is once again the declared goal this season.

