After experiencing another significant setback in their campaign, Trump and Harris resumed their political activities.

Kamala Harris will engage in an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia, a significant unscripted occasion for a candidate who typically sticks to her message. Previously, Trump mistakenly claimed during a discussion with the same group that Harris only recently transformed into a Black individual.

The scenario unfolds following the Secret Service preventing a potential shooter from targeting Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course. This could potentially have been the second attempt on the former president's life. This incident sets the stage for how the imminent campaign might unfold, particularly for Trump, who is due to attend an event in Michigan aimed at criticizing Biden and Harris' record in a crucial swing state.

Trump lashed out on Monday, accusing Harris and Biden of fueling this latest threat against his life. He asserted to Fox News Digital that their rhetoric was causing him to be targeted and labeled them as the actual menace. He similarly denounced the Democratic president and vice president on his Truth Social website.

Following the first assassination attempt, Biden admitted that it was an error to encourage supporters to put a 'bull's-eye' on Trump, but neither he nor Harris appeared to be backing off from their warnings about the risks Trump posed to democracy. During the debate, Harris utilized the January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack, Charlottesville riots, and Trump's prediction of a 'bloodbath' should he lose as examples of his dangerous rhetoric.

The Democratic vice president advocated for moving past this issue during the debate, stating, "Let's turn the page on this."

Trump has a history of inflammatory language and violent imagery, a fact acknowledged by some Democrats. Michigan Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell, during a canvassing event for Harris' campaign, claimed that Trump "stirs up fear and anxiety" among the public.

Dingell emphasized the need to understand the role Trump is playing in this violence and its escalation, stating, "This violence must cease, but we also need to comprehend who and what he is and the extent to which he is contributing to it."

Harris' campaign attempted to steer clear of discussing the apparent assassination attempt in a political context on Monday. Despite Trump's assertion that the apparent shooter in Florida was motivated by their rhetoric, few aides believed his claims were genuine.

As Biden and Harris pressed on with their plans following the incident in Florida, they displayed a stark contrast to their response to the first assassination attempt threat against Trump during the summer.

Current State of the 2024 Race

The situation is delicate for Trump's campaign, with the first ballots being distributed at a time when his initial lead has diminished, and his fundraising advantage has vanished.

Harris emerged from the last week's debate with momentum, with 63% of viewers rating her performance as superior to Trump's 37%, as per a CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

A red flag for Trump emerged on Sunday, as a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, conducted by Ann Selzer, revealed that his lead in Iowa had narrowed to 47% against Harris' 43%. Only a 50% to 32% lead was observed for Biden in June, according to the same poll.

Iowa, which Trump won by 8 percentage points in 2020, has not been regarded as a competitive state. However, the poll noted an increase in likelihood of voting among various Democratic-leaning groups, including women, college-educated Iowans, urban dwellers, and those under 45 years.

An ABC News and Ipsos poll released on Sunday put Harris ahead of Trump nationally, with 52% support among likely voters compared to Trump's 46%. It also highlighted a clear gender gap, with women strongly favoring Harris (55% to 44%), while male likely voters were evenly divided (49% for each).

Trump's Response on Sunday

Following the apparent assassination attempt, Trump spent the day talking to advisors and allies, including during his lockdown at Trump International Golf Course. Multiple sources reported that Trump appeared to be in good spirits, even joking that he was two under par during the shooting and enthusiastically commenting on his well-played "game of golf."

Upon being prompted about the media coverage of the apparent second assassination attempt, Trump asked for updates on the situation. A third source confirmed that Trump was resolute in his belief that he would emerge victorious in the November election.

The swiftness of the Secret Service's response to the incident in Florida, in contrast to their delayed response during the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, was highlighted. While some close to Trump expressed initial shock upon learning of the shooting, they were quickly reassured of Trump's safety. The Secret Service promptly briefed members of Trump's campaign on the situation while he was still in lockdown, according to two sources.

However, the manner in which Trump shifted to political attacks following the Florida incident contrasted sharply with his initial response to the shooting in Butler.

After the shooting in Pennsylvania, the ex-president urged unity, skipping the quick political attacks he made earlier.

This incident happened during Biden's campaign, a time when he was struggling to surpass his poor debate performance in June. A few days later, Biden stepped down, Harris claimed the Democratic nomination, and Trump's lead vanished.

Security worries for Harris

The recent weekend's alleged attempted assassination of Trump, which has prompted widespread bipartisan condemnation of political violence, seems to raise fears for Harris' safety during her campaign.

The team has received suggestions from numerous supporters and allies in the recent past to ditch outdoor rallies, considering them harder to secure. The concern stems from the belief that indoor events are more manageable when it comes to security, according to a source.

So far, Harris' rallies have primarily been indoor events, except for two occasions in Wisconsin and New Hampshire. The event in New Hampshire was particularly exposed, necessitating a large protective glass barrier around the podium. Although outdoor rallies haven't been completely ruled out, the campaign is expected to continue hosting most of its events indoors, as per a source.

The campaign is vigilant about avoiding any appearance of politicizing the previous incident. The team is conscious of rhetoric that could be seen as inciting violence against the former president.

At a summer campaign event in Michigan, following the first attempt on Trump's life, Harris acknowledged the delicate balance campaigns must maintain amid heightened political rhetoric.

"On Sunday evening, our President Joe Biden called for unity, and unity should encompass the belief that while our nation's history has been marked by political violence, violence is never acceptable. There should be no room for ambiguity regarding this," she stated at the event.

"Simultaneously, the essence of American democracy – the essence of any democracy – centers around a fierce competition of ideas, policies, and a vision for the future. Just as we must reject political violence, we must also champion open discussions about the stakes in this election," she added.

