- After experiencing a fall, Van Aert is forced to relinquish his pursuit.

Poor van Aert from Radstar Belgium encountered a harsh fall during the 16th stage of Vuelta a España. The unfortunate incident happened on a slippery downhill stretch, resulting in an injury to his right knee. Despite attempting to carry on with a spare bike, he had to halt soon after, joining his team car with a bleeding knee.

The misfortune was not new to van Aert, as he had previously suffered a high-speed crash at the end of March in Dwars door Vlaanderen, resulting in fractured kneecap, sternum, and several ribs. This circumstances forced him to forgo participation in Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, as well as Giro d'Italia.

The challenging 16th stage, covering a total of 181.5 kilometers and finishing with a mountain descent in Lagos de Covadonga, was conquered by Spanish rider Marc Soler. Australian Ben O'Connor maintained his lead in the overall standings, retaining the red jersey. However, the lead over second-placed Primoz Roglic from the Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe team kept shrinking, with Roglic now just five seconds behind O'Connor. The competitive 17th stage, lasting 141.5 kilometers from Arnuero to Santander, is scheduled for Wednesday. The final stage of Vuelta will take place on September 8, concluding with an individual time trial in Madrid.

Despite the setback, van Aert vowed to push through and complete the remaining stages of The Vuelta, determined to show resilience and grit. Regrettably, his injury during the 16th stage may affect his performance in critical moments of The Vuelta, potentially impacting his ranking in the overall standings.

Read also: