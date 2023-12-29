Tournament in London - After elimination from the World Darts Championship: Price's exit without a bang

This time Gerwyn Price was able to control himself during his World Championship exit. Unlike in previous years, the darts star from Wales neither emptied his Instagram profile nor threatened to retire with cryptic posts.

Nevertheless, the bitter 2:4 defeat to outsider Brendan Dolan will linger with the Iceman, as the former rugby pro is known, for a long time. "To rub a little salt in the wound: I'm the only player to win more legs and still lose the game," Price wrote on Instagram.

The 38-year-old was one of the big favorites for the title at Alexandra Palace in London. The defeat came as all the more of a surprise, preventing a second World Championship title after 2021 at a very early stage. "I'm totally devastated after all the chances I missed," Price said. The Welshman also missed out on a return to the top four in the world rankings due to his exit in round three.

Last year, Price caused a stir when he first played with ear protection in the quarter-finals against Germany's Gabriel Clemens, then clearly lost 5-1 and subsequently caused further confusion on social media. "I will hopefully learn from this defeat," Price said this time in a much more sober manner.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de