After department store eviction: suspicion of butyric acid confirmed

One day after a department store in the center of Würzburg had to be evacuated, the suspicion of butyric acid has been confirmed. There are still no indications as to who is responsible for the incident, a police spokesman said on Friday.

A shopping center in Würzburg has been evacuated on suspicion of butyric acid. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Around 300 people had to leave the building at midday on Thursday after an unusual smell was noticed. As it turned out, it emanated from a doormat. A 49-year-old woman suffered nausea, but no other people were injured.

The fire department took an inventive approach: They used a mixture of cola and disinfectant to remove the pungent smell of butyric acid. The doormat could then be disposed of with the normal residual waste.

Butyric acid can cause severe burns to the skin, eyes and mucous membranes. Inhalation can lead to severe irritation of the lungs, among other things.

