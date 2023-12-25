After days of blockade: plane with 276 Indians on board leaves France

Two Indian passengers were brought before an investigating judge on Monday. The two men were initially accused of human trafficking. They were released after the hearing. However, they are still being investigated for aiding and abetting illegal entry, according to judicial circles. According to their lawyers, they were ordered to leave France immediately.

According to the prefecture, 25 other passengers remained in France to apply for asylum. Among them were five minors.

On Thursday, the French judiciary had prevented the Airbus A340 of the Romanian airline Legend Airlines with 303 passengers on board from continuing its flight at Vatry airport, a good 130 kilometers west of Paris. There had been an anonymous tip-off that the people on board could be victims of human trafficking, the public prosecutor's office explained. During the investigation, the passengers were accommodated in the reception hall of Vatry airport and provided with showers and beds.

The plane had made a stopover in France on its way from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua. According to information from investigators, the Indian passengers may have been traveling illegally from Central America to the USA or Canada.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de