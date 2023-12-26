After days of blockade: plane flown from France to India

According to the website "Flightradar24", the Airbus A340 operated by Romanian airline Legend Airlines landed there early Tuesday morning at around 4.00 a.m. local time. The French public prosecutor's office had given the go-ahead for the flight to take off on Sunday. According to the authorities, 25 passengers remained in France to apply for asylum. Among them were five minors.

On Thursday, the French judiciary prevented the Airbus A340 with 303 passengers on board from continuing its flight at Vatry airport, a good 130 kilometers east of Paris. According to the public prosecutor's office, there had been an anonymous tip-off that the people on board could be victims of human trafficking. During the investigation, the passengers were accommodated in the reception hall of Vatry airport and provided with showers and beds.

The plane had made a stopover in France on its way from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua. According to information from investigators, the Indian passengers may have been traveling illegally from Central America to the USA or Canada.

Two Indian passengers were brought before an investigating judge on Monday. The two men were initially accused of human trafficking. They were released after the hearing. However, they are still being investigated for aiding and abetting illegal entry, according to judicial sources. According to their lawyers, they were ordered to leave France immediately.

Source: www.stern.de