After criticism: Athletics association reviews double start rule

Are track and field athletes allowed to compete over two distances at the indoor championships? The federation wants to review the double start rule. Two-time European steeplechase champion Gesa Krause could benefit from this.

Gesa Felicitas Krause in the women's 3000 meter hurdles. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Following criticism of the ban on double starts at the national indoor championships in Leipzig on February 17-18, the German Athletics Federation will review this rule. "Due to the current discussion on this topic, we will decide in consultation with Jörg Bügner, Director of Competitive Sports, on how to deal with this regulation in the near future," said a DLV statement on Friday.

This was the association's response to criticism from former national coach Wolfgang Heinig, who wants to enter two-time European steeplechase champion Gesa Krause (Silvester Trier) for two middle-distance races. The 31-year-old runner wants to return to the international top class after the birth of her daughter Lola Emilia in the spring. She wants to lay the foundations for this in the indoor season.

"The reason for this regulation in the DHM invitation is that in the past, numerous athletes have registered for several middle distances and then not taken up these options at short notice," explained Sven Schröder, Event Director of the DLV. As a result, other athletes were denied a possible starting place. This even led to the elimination of entire semi-finals. The rule banning double starts was therefore introduced last year.

"I am very pleased that the DLV has reacted so quickly to our request and is trying to find a solution for a possible double start at the Indoor German Championships in Leipzig in February," said Heinig according to the DLV press release.

