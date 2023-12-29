Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewspreselectiondonald trumppresidential electionmaineelection campaign teamcoloradoelectionstwitterrepublicansusaaugustawashingtonwhite house

After Colorado: US state of Maine excludes Trump from primary election

Donald Trump wants to become President of the USA once again. However, various plaintiffs are trying to remove Trump's name from the ballot. Two states are now excluding the Republican from the primary.

 and  Max Becker
2 min read
Donald Trump's campaign team announced that it would take action against the decision. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Donald Trump's campaign team announced that it would take action against the decision. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

USA - After Colorado: US state of Maine excludes Trump from primary election

Maine has now become the second US state to exclude former US President Donald Trump from the primary election for the White House. This was announced by the responsible department in Augusta on the short message service X, formerly Twitter.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who is also responsible for elections in her role, had come to the conclusion that the former president's primary election application was "invalid", according to a statement. According to a constitutional amendment, Trump is "not qualified to be president". According to this, people who have instigated a "rebellion" against the constitution are excluded from elections. Trump's campaign team announced its intention to take legal action against the decision.

Various plaintiffs in different US states

Trump's supporters stormed the seat of parliament in Washington on January 6, 2021. Congress had convened there to formally confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election. Trump had previously incited his supporters during a speech. Five people died as a result of the riots.

Based on these events, various plaintiffs in different US states are attempting to have Trump's name removed from the ballot for the 2024 presidential election. The 77-year-old wants to enter the White House once again for the Republicans. It can be assumed that the question of his participation in the election will ultimately have to be clarified by the country's highest court, the Supreme Court.

The Colorado Supreme Court had previously ruled last week that Trump was ineligible for the presidency due to his role in the storming of the Capitol on 6 January 2021 and therefore could not take part in the primary election. However, the organization American Center for Law and Justice appealed the decision on behalf of the Colorado Republican Party. The Colorado Supreme Court has stayed its decision until the issue is finally resolved. Secretary of State Bellows in Maine also suspended her decision for the time being.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The police lettering on an emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Police: Man bites female officer

A 27-year-old man is said to have bitten the finger of a policewoman in Frankfurt. He behaved aggressively and resisted after being arrested at the police station on Wednesday, the police announced on Thursday. The man had previously allegedly hit and injured a 43-year-old man. When he was...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public
Yesterday's water level of the Saale below Giebichenstein Castle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation on the Saale in Halle eases

The water level of the Saale has receded in Halle. At 4.60 meters on Thursday afternoon at the Trotha lower gauge, the flood situation in the city had eased further compared to the previous day, according to the city administration. The peak was at 4.94 meters. Up to a water level of 4.50...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Suspected thief caught after burglaries

After a series of burglaries in allotment gardens in Ebersbach-Neugersdorf in eastern Saxony, the police have arrested a suspect. The 35-year-old woman was arrested in an allotment garden after a witness tip-off, the police announced on Thursday. Over the Christmas holidays, 15 allotment...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public