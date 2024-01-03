Tokyo - After collision between two planes: Japan launches investigation into plane collision

One day after the spectacular collision between a Japanese passenger plane and a coast guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the country's transport authorities have begun investigating the fatal accident.

The Japan Transport Safety Board, a government agency responsible for serious accidents involving airplanes, trains and ships, is taking a close look at the burnt-out wreckage, the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported. A Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane had collided with the coastguard plane immediately after landing the previous day. Both caught fire.

While all 379 people on board the Airbus A350 passenger plane were able to escape the blazing aircraft without life-threatening injuries, all help came too late for five people on board the coastguard plane. Only the pilot of the Bombardier DHC8-300 was able to get out, suffering serious injuries according to the media. The flaming inferno on the JAL aircraft was brought under control more than eight hours after the collision.

Haneda back in operation after plane collision

Head of government Fumio Kishida countered fears that the accident could hinder the rapid delivery of relief supplies to the earthquake region in the west of the country. The Coast Guard plane involved in the accident was carrying relief supplies for the survivors of the earthquake to the badly affected Noto Peninsula.

Meanwhile, the airline JAL canceled more than 40 domestic flights to and from Haneda after the devastating collision between its plane and the Coast Guard plane. All Nippon Airways (ANA) also canceled dozens of flights. According to a statement from Toulouse, the affected aircraft manufacturer Airbus expressed its sympathy for all those affected by the accident on the day of the accident.

The A350-900 was only two years old. The company will provide technical support to the authorities investigating the incident, it said. All runways at Japan's busiest airport were temporarily closed on the day of the accident, but were reopened except for the runway with the accident site.

Source: www.stern.de