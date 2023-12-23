Suspected food poisoning - After Christmas party in France: Over 700 Airbus employees sick

Sick notes after a Christmas party are almost as certain as the Amen in church. However, this is usually related to drinks - and less often to the food. After a Christmas party at Airbus Atlantic in Montoir-de-Bretagne in western France, however, this is exactly what happened. More than 700 employees complained of symptoms such as "vomiting or diarrhea" after the Christmas dinner.

According to the news site "Ouest France", an investigation is now underway by the regional health authority and the Departmental Directorate of Civil Protection (DDPP). The exact cause of the possible food poisoning is under discussion, as is the exact time. There is currently no clear answer to either question. According to the report, the first employees called in sick after a joint Christmas dinner on December 14, with other employees following a day later. According to one of the organizers, the symptoms came on "rather suddenly".

Airbus employees suspect raw goat's milk cheese

According to the report, those affected mainly complained of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. A spokeswoman for Airbus Atlantic explained that there had been "no serious cases or hospitalizations". The spokesperson added that operations had continued without any major complications.

Meanwhile, the health authorities are trying to determine the source of the illnesses with a questionnaire. According to "Ouest France", a certain cheese was suspected among the employees. It is said that Rocamadour could be to blame. This is a very small, soft raw goat's milk cheese that originally comes from the Midi-Pyrénées, now Occitania.

One of the organizers said it "might have been the cheese", but they don't know for sure yet. Samples of the food served are still under investigation.

