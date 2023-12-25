Sigmaringen - After check to the head: ban for ice hockey player Weber

The Schwenningen Wild Wings will be without defenseman William Weber for the games against Adler Mannheim and the Iserlohn Roosters. As the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) announced on Christmas Day, the 35-year-old received a two-game suspension and a fine of an undisclosed amount. Weber had given his opponent Dominik Uher a check to the head and neck area in the league game on Saturday against Bremerhaven (1:2).

DEL announcement

