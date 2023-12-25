Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsschwenninger wild wingssigmaringeneagle manheimlockice hockeyschwenningeniserlohn roostersbremerhavendelbaden-württemberg

After check to the head: ban for ice hockey player Weber

The Schwenningen Wild Wings will be without defenseman William Weber for the games against Adler Mannheim and the Iserlohn Roosters. As the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) announced on Christmas Day, the 35-year-old received a two-game suspension and a fine of an undisclosed amount. Weber had...

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
William Weber of Schwenningen plays the puck. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
William Weber of Schwenningen plays the puck. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Sigmaringen - After check to the head: ban for ice hockey player Weber

The Schwenningen Wild Wings will be without defenseman William Weber for the games against Adler Mannheim and the Iserlohn Roosters. As the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) announced on Christmas Day, the 35-year-old received a two-game suspension and a fine of an undisclosed amount. Weber had given his opponent Dominik Uher a check to the head and neck area in the league game on Saturday against Bremerhaven (1:2).

DEL announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light can be seen on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Two injured and five vehicles damaged in accident

Two people have been injured and five vehicles damaged in an accident on the Autobahn 6 near Sinsheim (Rhine-Neckar district). According to police reports on Monday, a 24-year-old woman lost control of her car, presumably due to an object on the road. The vehicle skidded, hit a truck and then...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest