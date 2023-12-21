Ludwigshafen - After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead
Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The post-mortem examination revealed that the man may have already been dead at the time of the accident, the police said.
Source: www.stern.de