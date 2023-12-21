Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscar accidentrhineland-palatinateludwigshafenpoliceaccidentsdeadcar

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Ludwigshafen - After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The post-mortem examination revealed that the man may have already been dead at the time of the accident, the police said.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public