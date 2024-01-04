3rd league - After cancer: Kreuzer aims for comeback in February

After the first training session since his cancer diagnosis, Niklas Kreuzer is aiming for a quick comeback in the 3rd soccer league. "My goal is to be in the squad at the beginning of February," the Hallescher FC defender told Bild. Kreuzer completed his first training session with the relegation-threatened club on Wednesday, almost six months after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, and came through it well. The 30-year-old will undergo a few more individual sessions in order to make progress in small steps.

Kreuzer's illness not only caused him to doubt his career. "My first thought at the time was, how long will you even be around?" reported the son of former Bayern professional Oliver Kreuzer. "It was extremely difficult, both physically and mentally. Until three weeks ago, I had no eyebrows, no hair, no beard." The leading player was diagnosed with cancer in August 2023.

From Friday, HFC will take part in a one-week training camp in Turkey. The program includes a test match against Chemnitzer FC on 12 January and another test against the Turkish second division club Karaman FK.

It is still unclear how the 17th-placed team will line up for the competitive match against FC Ingolstadt on January 20 (2:00 p.m./MagentaSport). Sporting director Thomas Sobotzik announced during the winter break that he wanted to part with five players. At the same time, the club is looking for a central defender.

Source: www.stern.de