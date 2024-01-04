Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscancer diagnosistraining sessionhallescher fchallescher fussballclub e. v.saxony-anhaltcomebacksoccercancer3. league

After cancer: Kreuzer aims for comeback in February

Niklas Kreuzer coped well with the first training session after his cancer. He wants to be back in the squad in a month's time.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read

3rd league - After cancer: Kreuzer aims for comeback in February

After the first training session since his cancer diagnosis, Niklas Kreuzer is aiming for a quick comeback in the 3rd soccer league. "My goal is to be in the squad at the beginning of February," the Hallescher FC defender told Bild. Kreuzer completed his first training session with the relegation-threatened club on Wednesday, almost six months after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, and came through it well. The 30-year-old will undergo a few more individual sessions in order to make progress in small steps.

Kreuzer's illness not only caused him to doubt his career. "My first thought at the time was, how long will you even be around?" reported the son of former Bayern professional Oliver Kreuzer. "It was extremely difficult, both physically and mentally. Until three weeks ago, I had no eyebrows, no hair, no beard." The leading player was diagnosed with cancer in August 2023.

From Friday, HFC will take part in a one-week training camp in Turkey. The program includes a test match against Chemnitzer FC on 12 January and another test against the Turkish second division club Karaman FK.

It is still unclear how the 17th-placed team will line up for the competitive match against FC Ingolstadt on January 20 (2:00 p.m./MagentaSport). Sporting director Thomas Sobotzik announced during the winter break that he wanted to part with five players. At the same time, the club is looking for a central defender.

HFC on Facebook HFC Homepage HFC on Platform X

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Three women injured in an altercation at the station

Three women have been injured in an altercation at Göttingen railroad station. A 20-year-old man got into an argument with several women on Wednesday evening and insulted them, as the police reported on Thursday. The man then allegedly punched a 44-year-old woman in the head and an 18-year-old...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
German Federal States

Pedelec rider critically injured in accident

A 77-year-old pedelec rider has suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car in Hanover. According to the police, the accident occurred on Wednesday when the man tried to turn off on his pedelec, as the police reported on Thursday. As a result of the collision, the senior...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest