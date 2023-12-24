She was only 41 years old - After brother Aaron, Nick Carter's sister has now also died: Bobbie Jean Carter is dead

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter (43), died last Saturday (December 23) in Florida at the age of 41. This was reported by "TMZ". The exact cause of death is not known. Mother Jane Carter told the US celebrity portal: "I have been in shock ever since I found out about the sudden death of my daughter Bobbie Jean."

She will need time "to come to terms with the terrible reality that this is the third time this has happened. When I am able to think clearly, I will make a more detailed statement, but until then, I ask that I be left to grieve in peace."

In November 2022, Bobbie Jean's brother and former teen star Aaron Carter (1987-2022) passed away. He drowned in his bathtub after taking drugs. The death was classified as an accident. In 2012, his then 25-year-old sister Leslie (1986-2012) died of an overdose. The family also includes Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel Carter (36).

Bobbie Jean Carter fought against addiction

"As deeply as a parent feels the loss of a child, the grief of a young child over the loss of a parent must be even greater," Jane Carter continued in her statement. "Therefore, I would like to ask all those with compassion to say a prayer for my eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who has already lost her father and is now also without her mother."

According to TMZ, Bobbie Jean Carter was involved in her brothers' music business in the past. She worked as a make-up artist for Aaron Carter on his tours, for example. She also appeared in eight episodes of the family's reality TV show, "House of Carters". Bobbie Jean Carter, who is also said to have battled addiction problems, later withdrew from the public eye.

