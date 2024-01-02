Denmark - After assault on father: Two children brought to their mother

Following the attack on a father and the disappearance of two children in southern Denmark, the mother has now spoken out. The children are with her, Christina Block, the daughter of Eugen Block, the founder of the Block House restaurant chain, said via a company spokeswoman on Tuesday. She expressed her gratitude for the countless good wishes.

"The children are well. I ask for your understanding that I am not making any further statements at this time, primarily out of concern for the welfare of my children," the spokesperson said in the statement.

According to the Danish police, the father was attacked near a restaurant shortly after midnight on New Year's Eve while watching the New Year's Eve fireworks with his two children in the town of Gråsten (Gravenstein). The two children, reportedly a boy aged 10 and a girl aged 13, were forced into a car. They are being investigated for assault and deprivation of liberty, the police added.

