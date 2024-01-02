Skip to content
After assault on father: police suspect children with mother

Following an attack on a 49-year-old father on New Year's Eve in southern Denmark, his two children are presumably with their mother. "The law enforcement authorities currently assume that they are in the care of their mother," a spokeswoman for the Hamburg public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday. "There are currently no concrete indications that the children are in danger." The Hamburg police, who are also involved in the case alongside the Danish authorities, also stated that the facts of the case are known and are the subject of ongoing investigations. "Further information cannot be provided at present due to the fact that the investigation is only just beginning," they said.

According to the Danish police, the father was attacked near a restaurant shortly after midnight while watching the New Year's Eve fireworks with his two children in the town of Gråsten (Gravenstein). The two children, aged 10 and 13, were forced to get into a car. The perpetrators then fled in two cars with German license plates. They are being investigated for assault and deprivation of liberty. The "Bild" newspaper first reported on the case.

The Danish officials are reportedly in contact with the German police. The case is possibly connected to an ongoing custody dispute. Part of the investigation is also to determine whether there is a connection between the incident and the custody issue, the statement continued. The police did not give any names.

Statement from the Danish police

