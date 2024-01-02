Crime - After argument with daughter - couple attacks police officers

After an argument with their daughter, a couple attacked two police officers. Both officers were slightly injured, the police announced on Tuesday.

The police first came to the apartment in Pfaffenhofen an der Glonn near Munich on New Year's Eve because the 19-year-old daughter and the 38-year-old mother had slightly injured each other in an argument. The daughter probably felt disturbed by the loud music that the drunk parents were listening to.

After the police arrived on the scene, the 43-year-old father pushed one of the police officers and behaved aggressively. When he was asked to be handcuffed, the man reportedly punched and kicked the officers. The wife then allegedly tried to free her husband and also had to be brought to the ground.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against the couple for resisting law enforcement officers, among other things. The mother and daughter are also each facing charges of assault.

Source: www.stern.de