Southwest Palatinate - After an ATM was blown up: Millions in damage to house

Following the blowing up of an ATM in Bundenthal ( Southwest Palatinate district), the police are assuming that the building suffered millions in damage. There is still no trace of the perpetrators, said a police spokeswoman in Kaiserslautern on Tuesday. It is still unclear whether they stole any money. After the explosion on Sunday morning, the criminals fled in a car, presumably in the direction of France. After the detonation, the detached house caught fire and was completely destroyed.

Source: www.stern.de