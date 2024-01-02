Skip to content
After an ATM was blown up: Millions in damage to house

Following the blowing up of an ATM in Bundenthal (Southwest Palatinate district), the police are assuming that the building suffered millions in damage. There is still no trace of the perpetrators, said a police spokeswoman in Kaiserslautern on Tuesday. It is still unclear whether they stole...

A blown up cash machine. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Southwest Palatinate - After an ATM was blown up: Millions in damage to house

Following the blowing up of an ATM in Bundenthal ( Southwest Palatinate district), the police are assuming that the building suffered millions in damage. There is still no trace of the perpetrators, said a police spokeswoman in Kaiserslautern on Tuesday. It is still unclear whether they stole any money. After the explosion on Sunday morning, the criminals fled in a car, presumably in the direction of France. After the detonation, the detached house caught fire and was completely destroyed.

