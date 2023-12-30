YouTube show "Unspoken" - After Amira Pocher: Pietro Lombardi is also a guest in Biyon Kattilathu's talk format

One is one of Germany's most successful footballers, the other has been in the headlines for months due to his friendship with Amira Pocher: Marco Reus and Biyon Kattilathu are now joining forces. The BVB player and the motivational coach are presenting a talk format in which they host various celebrities. The first episode of the show, entitled "Unspoken", will be broadcast on YouTube on December 31 at 10 am. The guests will be car expert Jean Pierre Kraemer and singer Pietro Lombardi.

The fact that Lombardi of all people is on the show is a source of surprise for his fans. The DSDS winner is a long-standing friend of comedian Oliver Pocher. He, in turn, has been lashing out at Kattilathu for weeks. Pocher repeatedly makes fun of the 39-year-old. Out of anger at him, he has created his own fictional character: "Dalai Karma". The reason for this is Pocher's hurt feelings after his separation from his wife Amira and her connection to Kattilathu.

Pietro Lombardi explains his participation in Biyon Kattilathu's talk show

Pietro Lombardi has now commented on his appearance on the show in an Instagram story. "The format was before there was any speculation, and Oli knows that too. That's why I'm relaxed. (....) Biyon was correct with me and therefore I can't say anything bad about Biyon," writes the singer. He does not have a detailed picture of what happened between Oliver and Amira Pocher and Biyon Kattilathu. For this reason, he could not allow himself to pass judgment. He also won't say a bad word about Amira Pocher, Lombardi continued. "I've known her for a long time and she's always been fair to me. I only wish the best for the two of them in the future and hope that there will soon be peace again."

Reus and Kattilathu's talk format was actually recorded in mid-October - just a few days before Oliver Pocher ended his podcast with Amira with a bang and the initially seemingly harmonious separation turned into a public war of the roses. At the time, a photo showing Amira Pocher together with Biyon Kattilathu, Marco Reus and comedian Özcan Cosar caused a stir. The 31-year-old was also a guest on the talk show. It is not yet known when the episode with her will be broadcast.

The collaboration between Reus and Kattilathu came about through the show's producer, Samuel Kumanan. He runs the media agency "Blickplus GmbH" near Hagen. Professional footballer Marco Reus and his wife Scarlett Gartmann are among his clients, as is motivational coach Biyon Kattilathu. The idea for the format came about through their mutual connection. The impetus came from Marco Reus, Kumanan revealed to the "Westfalenpost".

Kattilathu was also engaged to host the show. The aim of the format is to show that celebrities are "completely normal people with completely normal problems. They all have a story, and the show offers the chance to tell it authentically and honestly," said producer Kumanan.

Among other things, Pietro Lombardi reports that he had no contact with his parents for seven years after his DSDS victory in 2011. A decision he still regrets today. "I don't think I've ever told them that. Nobody knows that. This is the premiere," says the singer.

There will be four episodes in the first season of "Unspoken". It is not yet known who else will be appearing alongside Amira Pocher and Pietro Lombardi.

