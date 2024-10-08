After a year into the conflict, intensified Israeli military actions in Gaza persist, and as of now, Hamas remains undefeated.

On a Monday, as Israel commemorated the anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attacks, Prime Minister Netanyahu pledged to carry on the battle and attain the nation's war objectives, such as dismantling Hamas and neutralizing any potential threat from Gaza towards Israel.

Simultaneously, the Israeli military issued renewed displacement notices in both northern and southern Gaza, where approximately 40,000 Palestinians have been taking refuge.

In northern Gaza, the military declared ongoing intensive operations in the region, instructing residents to relocate to Al Mawasi – a southern region posing as a humanitarian zone, which is already bursting at the seams with refugees.

A new ground operation started on Sunday in Jabalya, northern Gaza, where the military mentioned enclosing the area due to signs of Hamas reconstruction activity. Previously, Israel's military had declared defeating Hamas in northern Gaza only to initiate fresh operations there in May.

Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, reported active confrontations at close range with enemy forces in Jabalya, suggesting the group has maintained an existence there for continued combat.

Recent days have seen a surge in casualties in the north. Prior to the Israeli military advisories on Monday, medical facilities announced receiving five cadavers and various wounded individuals following Israeli artillery fire in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.

Subsequently, Kamal Adwan hospital confirmed at least ten deaths and twenty injuries in an Israeli airstrike on Jabalya, accompanied by gruesome footage revealing multiple bodies covered in blood strewn across the street. The air strike occurred three hours after the Israeli military had issued evacuation orders.

Another evacuation order followed, issued by the military for parts of southern Gaza near Khan Younis. The military disclosed exploiting extreme force in response to Hamas activities in the area and urged Palestinians to seek refuge in Al Mawasi.

Already housing thousands of displaced Palestinians who had fled Israel's bombardments elsewhere in Gaza, Al Mawasi will witness further population displacement with these latest evacuation orders, pushing an already alarming humanitarian situation to the breaking point.

A volunteer for non-profit organization Mercy Corps, identified as Lena, shared with CNN that she has been displaced more than a dozen times since last year. Citing concerns for her safety, CNN opted not to publish her real name.

Lena expressed, “We haven't put our clothes in wardrobes, washed comfortably, shared a meal with any sense of tranquility, slept on a proper bed, or drank clean water for over a year.” Currently residing in a central Gaza shelter, she paints a vivid picture of the ongoing suffering.

Israel's military claimed intercepting five projectiles launched from northern Gaza on Monday. Earlier in the day, nine rockets were launched from southern Gaza, injuring two individuals, according to the military report.

CNN's Abeer Salman, Kareem Khadder, Lauren Izso, and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

The global community is closely watching the escalating tensions in the Middleeast, expressing concerns over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The World Health Organization has warned about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, with over 40,000 Palestinians seeking refuge in overburdened areas like Al Mawasi.

