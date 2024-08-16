Performance in London - After a terror alert, Taylor Swift is back on stage.

Following the concert cancellations in Vienna due to terror threats, US superstar Taylor Swift (34) made her return to the stage with a performance in London. On Thursday evening, she played to a crowd of around 90,000 fans at the sold-out Wembley Stadium, with Ed Sheeran (33) as a surprise guest.

Swift did not comment on the terror warning in Austria, where three of her concerts were cancelled last week due to suspected Islamist plans for an attack. The 19-year-old main suspect has since recanted his initial confession, and two other men have been arrested. Enhanced security measures were in place at the London concert.

Despite their concerns, some fans decided to attend the concert. "You can't miss Taylor. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said an 18-year-old English fan. The fan community is standing together.

Sisters Secure Tickets After Vienna Cancellation

Fans from Germany also traveled to London. Sisters Romy and Lea Grohs had originally purchased tickets for one of the Vienna concerts. With the help of the fan community, they managed to secure tickets for London and fulfill their dream. The Swifties, as they are known, are known for their solidarity. "Everyone supports each other," said Romy (27).

Swift, who has performed several concerts in Germany on her "Eras Tour," had already played in London in June. On one occasion, she surprised the audience by bringing her boyfriend, football superstar Travis Kelce, onto the stage. She returned to London for this concert.

Swift's Reaction to Southport Stabbing Incident

According to the BBC, Swift has privately reached out to families affected by the stabbing incident in the coastal town of Southport, where three girls were killed and several others injured at a Taylor Swift dance class that the singer herself was not involved in. Swift expressed her shock on Instagram. Far-right groups later used the stabbing as a pretext for riots.

At the London concert, Swift did not address the incident or the US election campaign, in which her potential influence on young voters is seen as significant. Swift is scheduled to play her final European concert in London on Tuesday before embarking on a tour in the US and Canada in the fall.

"Swifties" Counter Fear Scenarios

On the "Eras Tour," Swift performs songs from her entire career, with concerts lasting around three and a half hours and featuring over 40 songs on the setlist. The format is usually similar.

Her fans, also known as "Swifties," created a festive atmosphere with glitter accessories, fan T-shirts, and friendship bracelets. Karim (23) from Erfurt brought some with him. He traveled with two friends from Bavaria who he met through the fan community. He described the community as a family that sticks together, even after the events in Austria.

