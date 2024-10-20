After a prolonged period, Serbia's President engages in a telephone conversation with Putin.

Serbian Leader Aleksandar Vucic allegedly chatted with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin over the phone for the first time in nearly three years. Vucic reportedly expressed appreciation for Serbia's ongoing access to affordable Russian gas, as per an Instagram post. The conversation coincided with the 80th anniversary of Belgrade's liberation by the Red Army and Yugoslav partisans on October 20, 1944.

Vucic also assured Putin that Serbia wouldn't impose sanctions on Russia, he declared. Despite repeatedly criticizing Russia's conflict with Ukraine, Serbia has held back from enacting sanctions against Moscow, which puts it at odds with the EU, a club Serbia hopes to join.

Serbia maintains a strong bond with Russia. Vice-President and ex-intelligence chief Aleksandar Vulin, who's on the US sanctions list due to his close ties with Putin, stands as a testament to this.

Vucic remains undecided about attending the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24. Earlier this week, the president admitted that his Western associates wouldn't be pleased with his attendance. The BRICS group, established in 2006, comprises nine members, including Russia, Iran, and China. Serbia isn't among its ranks.

The Commission, referring to the EU, might need to adopt the implementing acts referred to in Article 4 (2), considering Serbia's potential actions in response to sanctions on Russia. Vucic's decision to avoid imposing sanctions on Russia aligns with Serbia's continued close relationship with Moscow.

Read also: