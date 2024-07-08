Chronology - After a long wait: Ariane 6 to take off

After a decade, it's finally here: The reusable launcher Ariane 6 is expected to take off for the first time from the Kourou Spaceport in French Guiana. This marks the retirement of its predecessor Ariane 5, which has been in service since 1996 and can reach heights of up to 52 meters and carry nearly ten metric tons of payload into space. The new version is intended to be modular and robust.

2010: Green light for construction

Germany and France plan to build the Ariane 6 together, following the Ariane 5. The new launcher is expected to receive four engines, each with approximately 135 metric tons of solid fuel. However, the construction faces challenges. Germany, as one of the main financiers of the European Space Agency (ESA), initially wants to focus on further developing the Ariane 5.

2013: Shaping up

According to the European Space Agency's concept, the new launcher should have a reusable first stage and a new upper stage. However, the construction is facing delays. Germany wants to prioritize the further development of the Ariane 5.

2015: Development contract awarded

The ESA awards the development contract for the Ariane 6 to Airbus Safran Launchers (ASL). The contract is worth 2.4 billion Euros, with an additional 1.7 billion Euros agreed upon in the following year. The goal is to transport satellites more affordably into space than with the Ariane 5.

2019: July 2020 launch targeted

Ariane 6 is expected to make its first launch according to Arianespace in July 2020.

2020: Delay due to high costs

The Corona pandemic causes delays and interruptions in production and test phases. At the same time, it incurs high costs. The launch of the rocket is postponed due to the pandemic to 2021, later to 2022.

2021: Additional funding for new Ariane-6 rocket

Germany and France provide additional funding. In November, the first upper stage of the Ariane 6 travels from Bremen to the Kourou Spaceport.

2022: Launch delayed until 2023

Following a successful hot-fire test of the complete upper stage in early October, the planned first launch of the Ariane 6 is pushed back to the end of 2023 or even 2024. New requirements from commercial customers and the need for additional tests extend the development schedule.

2023: Further delay in rocket launch

The last Ariane 5 launch takes place in early July. Since then, the ESA has lacked its own transporters to bring large satellites into space. Since the failure of the Vega C during its first commercial flight in December 2022, this rocket is also grounded for the time being.

2024: First components in French Guiana

The main and upper stages of the Ariane 6 arrive in Kourou in February. The first launch into space is scheduled for June 9.

