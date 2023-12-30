Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsafpborkenmünsterlandaccidentvehicleonmunstertothepolicehailstorm:deadlierfatal accidenticea31in the

After a hailstorm: fatal accident on the A31 in Münsterland

One person has died in a serious accident on the A31. As the Münster police told the AFP news agency, a pile-up involving a total of 14 vehicles occurred at the Borken junction in Münsterland in the direction of Emden at around 11 p.m. on Friday evening. According to previous findings, weather...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
Blue light.aussiedlerbote.de
Blue light.aussiedlerbote.de

After a hailstorm: fatal accident on the A31 in Münsterland

According to the police, the road was covered in ice within a short space of time after a heavy hailstorm. A 53-year-old woman was killed in the accident and two other people were injured, one of them seriously. The accident involved 13 cars and a truck.

The A31 was still closed between Reken and Gescher/Coesfeld on Saturday morning. According to the police, the recovery work is expected to continue until midday. The exact circumstances and cause of the accident are still being investigated, the police said.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Police officers investigate a crime scene where a seriously injured man was found. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man shot down: suspects arrested

A jogger in Duisburg found a seriously injured man who had been shot down. Just one day after the crime, the police arrested a married couple as suspects, a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. The 32-year-old jogger's life was still in danger on Friday evening and he was receiving...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public