After a hailstorm: fatal accident on the A31 in Münsterland

According to the police, the road was covered in ice within a short space of time after a heavy hailstorm. A 53-year-old woman was killed in the accident and two other people were injured, one of them seriously. The accident involved 13 cars and a truck.

The A31 was still closed between Reken and Gescher/Coesfeld on Saturday morning. According to the police, the recovery work is expected to continue until midday. The exact circumstances and cause of the accident are still being investigated, the police said.

