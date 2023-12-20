Last episode - After 19 cases, it's over: these "Tatort" detectives will investigate for the last time in 2024

The Hessian "Tatort" investigative team Anna Janneke and Paul Brix from Frankfurt will have their last assignment next year. As announced by Hessischer Rundfunk on Tuesday, it will be over after 19 cases. Filming for the last assignment of the two actors Wolfram Koch and Margarita Broich has just been completed. However, there is currently no exact date for the film "Es grünt so grün, wenn Frankfurt's Berge blüh'n". The two have been investigating together since 2014.

The Frankfurt "Tatort" team has been investigating since 2014

The two actors also have their say in the corresponding press release. For Broich, the Frankfurt"Tatort" assignments were "pure pleasure". It was also clear that she would only say goodbye to the crime series together with Koch. They have known each other for many years, including from joint theater engagements. "Now it's time to say goodbye to Frankfurt, because we want to move on to other projects, more theater and, for me, more photography and a little more time for my grandchildren," said Broich in her statement.

For Koch, this marks the end of a "wonderful journey that has lasted many years". It was always "great fun to work and spend time together" with his colleague Broich: "We all became a family. His thanks also and above all go to the viewers. "Now I'm off on new journeys - I'm looking forward to it," Koch continued.

Successor to Broich and Koch not yet determined

It has also been announced that the "Tatort" series will continue to be investigated in Frankfurt am Main and the surrounding area, but a new team has not yet been chosen. The decision on who will succeed the two departing detectives will be made at the beginning of 2024. Before Janneke and Brix, Detective Chief Inspector Frank Steier, played by Joachim Król, investigated from 2011 to 2015. Król was supported by Nina Kunzendorf from 2011 to 2013.

