African-American man acquitted after 48 years in prison

Almost half a century of innocence behind bars: In the USA, a 71-year-old man has been acquitted after 48 years in prison.

After 48 years in prison, a man in the US state of Oklahoma has been declared innocent. This was reported by US media on Wednesday (local time) with reference to the responsible authorities. The 71-year-old African-American man's prison sentence had already been overturned on Tuesday.

The man had been convicted of murdering an employee in 1975 in connection with a robbery at a liquor store. The court has now declared that the evidence shows that the murder was not committed by him. The African-American had already been released on bail in July. He is now likely to be entitled to compensation.

