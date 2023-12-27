Bundesliga - Africa Cup: Union Berlin starts the new year without Laidouni

1. FC Union Berlin will be without Aissa Laidouni for at least the first three Bundesliga matches of the new year. The 27-year-old midfielder has been called up to the Tunisian squad for the Africa Cup, as Union announced on Wednesday. At the tournament in the Ivory Coast, Tunisia will face Namibia in Group E on January 16, Mali four days later and South Africa on January 24. This means that Laidouni will definitely be missing for 1. FC Union in the games at SC Freiburg on January 13 and 1. FSV Mainz 05 on January 19 as well as the home game against SV Darmstadt 98 nine days later.

Before the Africa Cup, Tunisia will play Mauritania on January 6 and the island nation of Cape Verde on January 10. Tunisia have won the title once before, at the 2004 tournament in their own country. The final will take place on February 11 in Abidjan.

Source: www.stern.de