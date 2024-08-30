Affordable E10 Fuel Below EUR 1.69: ADAC Announces Reduction in Fuel Costs

Many motorists are overjoyed: The E10 fuel typically costs less than 1.69 euros per liter at German gas stations, matching its affordability during the last festive season two years back. As per the ADAC, diesel currently stands at an average of 1.56 euros per liter, a price last seen in June 2023.

The ADAC credits the reduction in fuel prices to stable oil prices for some time, mentioning decreased global demand, especially in key markets like China, and consistent oil production in OPEC nations. Moreover, the dollar's value is currently down against the euro.

However, it's uncertain if prices will keep falling or surge again soon. This hinges on the upcoming trends in the global economy, geopolitical conflicts, and the production plans of significant oil-exporting nations.

The ADAC suggests refueling between 7 PM and 8 PM or 9 PM and 10 PM. Interestingly, fuel prices at 7 AM in the morning rise by approximately six cents per liter.

