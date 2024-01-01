"The Dreamboat: Nusantara" with the Pochers - Affairs and one-night stands in Southeast Asia

In the anniversary episode of "Das Traumschiff: Nusantara" (New Year's Day, 8:15 pm, ZDF), viewers can expect what is probably the first captain sex in the TV series that has been running since 1981 - and perhaps the last joint project of the still married couple Amira (31) and Oliver Pocher (45).

What and where is Nusantara?

The 100th edition of the film series devised by Wolfgang Rademann (1934-2016) takes us to Nusantara in South East Asia: "The blue paradise. Hardly any other island in the world offers so much in such a small space. [...] Dive into swimming pools that only nature can create," enthuses Captain Max Parger (Florian Silbereisen, 42) to images of turquoise seas and white sandy beaches.

During the shore leave, further details of the planned city in the east of the island of Borneo, which is to be inaugurated as the future capital of Indonesia in 2024, can be seen.

Naked skin and rumpled bedsheets

There is also an unusual amount of naked skin on show from two members of the"Traumschiff" regular cast. One is the passionate love story of the captain, who takes the woman he met on his most recent shore leave on board. When she comes to pick him up for dinner, she catches him in the shower...

And things also get physical for cruise director Oskar Schifferle (Harald Schmidt, 66), the secret star of "Traumschiff" since his comeback. A one-night stand from a long time ago catches up with him. This, in turn, is connected to his "100th voyage", which is celebrated in this film on behalf of the entire TV series.

Amira and Oliver Pocher as guest stars

The guest stars in the New Year's episode also arouse curiosity. This time, the production has engaged the now separated couple Amira and Oliver Pocher. Both guest stars make their appearances around halfway through the movie. And as if screenwriter Jürgen Werner had suspected it, Oliver Pocher as jealous husband Christian actually gets to hear sentences like this in the film: "You're married to a very special woman. Don't just throw that away. It's worth fighting for her..."

