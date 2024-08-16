AfD wants to create a new youth organisation

The youth organization of the AfD has become a problem source, rather than a pool of young politicians. Right-wing populists are considering decoupling the "Young Alternative" and establishing a new youth organization.

According to a media report, the top level of the AfD is working on plans to separate its current youth organization "Young Alternative" (JA) from the party. Instead, it wants to found a new youth organization with a different name that is more closely tied to the party and would thus act more in its interest, the portal Table Media reported, citing federal board circles of the party. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified the JA as securely right-wing extremist.

The youth organization has become a problem source for the AfD instead of a pool of young politicians. The Thuringian branch of the Young Alternative was recently classified as right-wing extremist, and on the federal level, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has also classified the Young Alternative as proven extremist.

The JA is answering "sensitive questions before the party has even half-heartedly discussed them," the portal writes. In case of doubt, the party's youth wing chooses the scandal-maker and cites the example of the scandalous AfD MEP Maximilian Krah, who is celebrated by the JA. "The more radical, the more hero potential."

The new organization is supposed to function like the "Juso model." All AfD members under 36 would automatically belong to this organization. Conversely, all members of the youth organization would have to have a party membership and may not have a past in organizations that are on the AfD's incompatibility list, on which, for example, right-wing radical parties like the NPD (The Homeland) are listed.

For the AfD, this would also bring financial benefits: all members of the youth organization would pay party dues, and further money would flow via party financing.

