AfD strongest in Saxony polling just ahead of CDU

The AfD is poised for a potential election victory in Saxony, according to a new poll. 32 percent say they will vote for the party, with the CDU trailing behind at 29 percent. The coalition parties, however, are struggling to clear the five-percent hurdle.

The race for the Saxony state election on September 1st is shaping up to be a close one between the AfD and the CDU. According to an Insa poll commissioned by "Sächsische Zeitung", "Leipziger Volkszeitung", and "Freie Presse", the AfD is set to receive 32 percent of the votes, followed by the CDU with 29 percent. The alliance led by Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) appears to be establishing itself as the third strongest force in the Free State, with the potential to secure 15 percent of the votes.

Other parties are reportedly at risk of failing to secure a place in the state parliament. The current CDU coalition partners, the SPD and Greens, are both polling at 5 percent, along with the Left. The FDP is unlikely to make it with their current 2 percent of the votes. The Free Voters are now just below the five-percent threshold at 4 percent.

Close race between AfD and CDU

27 percent of Saxons say they are "sure" to vote for the AfD, compared to 23 percent for the CDU and 12 percent for the BSW. Meanwhile, the Greens and the AfD face the strongest opposition among Saxon voters. 57 percent say they cannot imagine voting for the Greens, while 46 percent say the same about the AfD.

In the last poll on August 9th, the CDU led with 34 percent, followed by the AfD at 30 percent. The BSW was in third place with 11 percent, while the SPD and Greens both polled at 6 percent, and the Left at 4 percent.

It's important to note that all polls are subject to uncertainties, especially with decreasing party loyalty and increasingly short-term voting decisions making it challenging for polling institutes to weight the data they collect. In general, polls only reflect public opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome.

