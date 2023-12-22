AfD Saxony wants to see expert opinion on new classification

The AfD in Saxony is taking two steps to defend itself against a recent categorization by constitutional watchdogs. The party leader in Saxony describes this as a "political move" - the responsibility of one person.

The AfD in Saxony is taking legal action against the classification made by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a confirmed right-wing extremist movement. The party has announced both a temporary injunction and proceedings on the merits. Party leader Jörg Urban said that the party wanted to achieve a swift prohibition of this claim and spoke of defamation.

The classification was a political move, said Urban. He held Saxony's Minister President Michael Kretschmer from the CDU personally responsible for this. Urban asserted that the AfD was not questioning the free democratic basic order.

Going to the constitutional court?

The temporary injunction is intended to force the Dresden Administrative Court to grant access to the report by the Saxon State Office for the Protection of the Constitution (LfV). The main proceedings concern the classification itself. The party has also not ruled out taking the matter to the Saxon Constitutional Court.

The LfV had classified the AfD accordingly at the beginning of December after a four-year investigation. According to the authorities, the activities of the state association had been examined for four years. This involved examining statements and political demands, in particular those made by senior officials and elected representatives of the state party and the district associations. "Overall, these prove beyond doubt that the local AfD state association is pursuing anti-constitutional goals," explained the President of the Saxon Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Dirk-Martin Christian. "There is no longer any doubt about the right-wing extremist orientation of the AfD Saxony."

The party had previously received such a rating in Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt. Now it can also be monitored by intelligence services in Saxony.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de