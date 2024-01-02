Parties - AfD leader: Höcke not relevant for politics in the country

According to party and parliamentary group leader Jan Bollinger, the Rhineland-Palatinate AfD is not aligning itself with the policies of Thuringia's AfD state leader Björn Höcke. Höcke is doing a good job as state leader in Thuringia, Bollinger told the German Press Agency in Mainz. "But Mr. Höcke is in no way relevant to our political orientation as the AfD."

"Our federal chairman is not Mr. Höcke. Our federal chairmen are Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla," explained Bollinger. "I don't actually see Mr Höcke as a relevant indicator at all." The Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Thuringia classifies Höcke as a right-wing extremist.

The head of the party and parliamentary group said that the AfD was enjoying enormous popularity in Rhineland-Palatinate. Since the beginning of the year, the number of members has risen by around 50 percent to over 2,600 people. In addition, there are still 200 open applications for party membership. "This is an all-time high for the AfD in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Bollinger believes the party is well positioned for the upcoming local and European elections. The aim is to gain seats in the district councils and city councils of the independent cities and, if possible, the councils of the municipalities and local communities. For the first time, the Rhineland-Palatinate AfD also has several candidates on the list for the European elections.

The party and parliamentary group leader said that he would be available as a top candidate for the next state election in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2026 if the AfD members gave him their trust. He named immigration, internal security, energy and healthcare, municipal finances and digital transport infrastructure as his most important issues for the current legislative period.

Source: www.stern.de