AfD leader Chrupalla: My place is in the federal government

Nine months before the state elections in Saxony, AfD leader Tino Chrupalla has made it clear that he intends to remain in federal politics. On Wednesday, the 48-year-old referred to media reports about a possible move to Dresden as a candidate for the office of Minister President. Chrupalla explained on Wednesday: "I still have many plans at the federal level of the Alternative for Germany, both in terms of parliamentary and party politics. I would like to realize these in the next few years."

Chrupalla comes from Saxony. With reference to party circles, the newspaper "Bild" had written about considerations that he might run for Minister President if the AfD won the elections in Saxony in September.

Chrupalla explained: "Jörg Urban is successfully leading the Alternative in Saxony as state spokesperson. We work together well and in a spirit of trust." Chrupalla emphasized that he himself had been directly elected to the Bundestag twice. "That's my place, that's what I've been working towards."

