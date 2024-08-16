- AfD in Saxony in the poll just ahead of CDU

For the state election in Saxony on September 1, a tight race is shaping up between the AfD and the CDU. According to an Insa poll commissioned by "Sächsische Zeitung", "Leipziger Volkszeitung", and "Freie Presse", the AfD would receive 32 percent of the votes, followed by the CDU with 29 percent. The Alliance for Progress and Social Justice (APSG) led by Sahra Wagenknecht appears to be establishing itself as the third strongest force in the Free State, receiving 15 percent of the votes from the start.

The other parties would have to worry about getting into the state parliament, according to the poll. The current CDU coalition partners, the SPD and the Greens, are both at 5 percent, as is the Left Party. For the FDP, it would not be enough with the current 2 percent of the votes. The Free Voters are now just below the 5 percent hurdle with 4 percent.

27 percent "definitely" decide for AfD

27 percent of Saxons said they were "definitely" deciding for the AfD in their vote. For the CDU, this value is 23 percent, and for the APSG, it is 12 percent. At the same time, the Greens and the AfD face the greatest rejection among Saxon voters. 57 percent said they could not imagine voting for the Greens. The value for this statement was 46 percent for the AfD.

In the last poll on August 9, the CDU was ahead with 34 percent. The AfD reached 30 percent. The APSG was in third place with 11 percent. The SPD and Greens each had 6 percent, and the Left Party had only 4 percent.

Polls are always subject to uncertainties. Factors such as decreasing party loyalty and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it difficult for polling institutes to weight the data collected. In general, polls only reflect the opinion climate at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome.

