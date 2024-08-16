- AfD fails in lawsuit against citizenship election

The Citizens' Assembly election in Bremen in May 2023 is valid. This was announced by the State Court of the Free Hanseatic City. The exclusion of the AfD from the election was therefore lawful, as the presiding judge stated in his reasoning. No electoral errors were recognizable. The court thus dismissed various appeals against the validity of the election. The judgment is final.

Several AfD members had gone against the election because the party was not allowed to participate. The AfD was so divided at the time that two state chairmen submitted proposals with candidates. However, only one list per party is permitted.

The election review court had already decided in December that the exclusion of the AfD was lawful. The party members did not accept the decision and appealed to the next instance. Since the beginning of July, the State Court has been dealing with the appeals, separately for the electoral districts of Bremen and Bremerhaven.

The red-green-red government has been in office for over a year. In the election to the Bremen Citizens' Assembly on May 14, 2023, the SPD under Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte became the strongest force.

